{div class=”aju”}New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriot at the Magic of Lights holiday display at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.{/div}

FOXBORO — The outdoor holiday lights display held at Gillette Stadium the last two years will be making a final appearance this year, organizers say.

Magic of Lights will return Nov. 18 to Dec. 31, Family Entertainment Live announced Tuesday. Hours will be 5 to 10 p.m.