ATTLEBORO — City employees have organized the 35th Annual Holiday Spirit Drive and are seeking help from individuals, businesses and organizations.
The aim is to help those in need including families, veterans and seniors.
So far, Attleboro schools have adopted a food pantry and collected food while city employees have donated gifts to Christmas Is For Kids.
Ways to help include donating grocery store gift cards for turkeys or hams through Self-Help Inc., the veterans’ office, the health department and Larson Senior Center.
Monetary donations, which are tax-deductible, are also welcome.
“With the assistance of businesses, organizations, the schools and city employees, we are sure there can be gifts for the children and a holiday dinner on every table in the City of Attleboro this year,” Alison Wood, one of the organizers, said a press release.
The Holiday Spirit Committee is now under the umbrella of the Friends of Attleboro Recreation, a private non-profit 501©(3).
Checks can be made payable to Holiday Spirit Committee — FOAR and mailed to 77 Park St., Attleboro, MA, 02703. Attention: Alison Wood.
There are no administrative fees and all funds donated are used to help those in the community.
Those with questions can call Wood at 508-223-2222, ext. 3222 or send an email to legalsecretary@cityofattleboro.us.
