James Faille’s community spirit could be felt among the large crowd attending Plainville’s tree lighting ceremony on Saturday night, where over a half-dozen trees in Telford Park were illuminated just after 5 p.m.
Braving the cold in hats, gloves and heavy coats, several dozen residents gathered under the pavilion where there were tables for ornament-making, hot chocolate and popcorn. Attendees could also get a snack at the Mac N Cheese, Please! food truck parked nearby.
Thanks to the efforts of half a dozen local families, including Faille’s relatives, the gazebo, trees and pavilion were festively decorated and ready for the evening’s event, which was named for the lifelong Plainville resident and former park commissioner who died in January. Around the pavilion’s posts and roof were bows, garlands and a large handmade popcorn string.
Many of those in attendance, including Faille’s daughter-in-law Samantha Faille of Plainville, remembered James’ efforts of the previous year to make sure the tree lighting event took place.
“It’s a great tradition we get to carry on in his memory,” she said. “It’s something we are honored to do.”
Mike Roberge of Plainville, who volunteered his time for the event, deferred to Faille’s son Chris, who has kept the family’s electrical business going after his father died.
“This is all Chris,” Roberge said. “(The Failles) are the drivers of this. The goal is to keep it going. From last year, I know how much it meant to Chris and his dad.”
There was another Plainville resident who was also not far from people’s minds that evening.
Next to the pavilion, a tree was already decorated and lit with purple and white lights for Malia Jusczyk, who is battling neuroblastoma for the second time. The tree’s decorations included a small sign with a heart bearing Jusczyk’s initials.
Just before Plainville Parks Director John Teiner turned on the switch for the tree lights, a light, brief snow shower could be seen around the park’s fluorescent lights. As the trees became illuminated, the large crowd broke out in cheers and applause. Minutes later, Santa Claus arrived on a Plainville fire truck who was quickly followed by a crowd of children to the pavilion.
Teiner plans for the tree lighting ceremony to “get bigger and better” in the upcoming years in Faille’s honor.
“I think he would be very proud and honored to have this lighting named after him,” Teiner said.