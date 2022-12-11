James Faille’s community spirit could be felt among the large crowd attending Plainville’s tree lighting ceremony on Saturday night, where over a half-dozen trees in Telford Park were illuminated just after 5 p.m.

Braving the cold in hats, gloves and heavy coats, several dozen residents gathered under the pavilion where there were tables for ornament-making, hot chocolate and popcorn. Attendees could also get a snack at the Mac N Cheese, Please! food truck parked nearby.