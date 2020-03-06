NORTH ATTLEBORO — Margaret Camire, a veteran of the Holliston school department, has been appointed the director of student services for North Attleboro schools.
Prior to being director of student services in Holliston, she served as a high school student services administrator, special education team chairperson, and a special education inclusion teacher.
Her career began in North Attleboro as a substitute teacher.
Camire attended St. Bonaventure University where she studied English and Secondary Education. She earned a master’s in special education from the University of Massachusetts, and went on to obtain her license as a special education administrator from Fitchburg State College.
She lives in Franklin with her family.
Her job in North Attleboro will begin July 1.
