NORTH ATTLEBORO — Hollywood paid another visit to the area earlier this week.
Film crews for the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, were spotted Monday at Chris Gasbarro’s Fine Wine & Spirits on Route 1 across from the Emerald Square mall.
A large catering tent was erected in the southern end of the mall parking lot.
The movie is being filmed in Boston, Worcester and other Massachusetts locations. In November, it shot at Wheaton College in Norton.
In the film, DiCaprio and Lawrence play star-crossed astronomers who discover that a large meteor is on a collision course with Earth and go on a media tour to warn people.
The all-star cast also includes Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchette.
A permit was issued by the town for Monday’s filming, a local official said.
A sign outside the liquor store read it was closed Monday for a “special event” and would reopen Tuesday.
Don’t Look Up News, a fan-based Twitter account, retweeted photos of film equipment and crew outside the store.
The manager of Gasbarro’s did not immediately return a phone call from The Sun Chronicle Tuesday inquiring about the filming.
Lawrence was reportedly hit by flying glass during a stunt while filming last week in Brockton but was on set again in about 48 hours, according to the Brockton Enterprise.
The film is written and directed by Adam McKay, an actor, comedian and screenwriter who co-wrote films including “Anchorman,” “Talladega Nights” and “The Other Guys.”
