NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Brett Bertram says anyone who has the chance to get vaccinated for the coronavirus should jump at it.
“COVID is a real thing. I almost died from it,” Bertram, 23, a Plainville call firefighter and emergency medical technician, said Wednesday, three days after being released from the hospital.
The North Attleboro resident spent about two weeks battling COVID-19 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was in a coma and on a ventilator before his condition improved.
“It was surreal. It was a life changing experience,” Bertram said.
The private ambulance worker said he declined to get vaccinated when it was offered to first responders so others in line could get it first.
He said he will be eligible to get a vaccination in 90 days.
“I will definitely get the vaccination this time around,” Bertram said. “Anyone who has a chance to get vaccinated should get it.”
Bertram, who wants to become a paramedic and a full-time firefighter, was greeted at home Tuesday with a parade of fire trucks.
He said he was surprised by the gesture and appreciated “all the support I didn’t know I had.”
Bertram said his breathing is good and he can walk without assistance, but sometimes he needs to use a walker for balance.
His mother Stacy Bertram, a nurse, was overjoyed that her son is home after being at the brink of death from the virus.
“The doctors and nurses at Brigham and Women’s are incredible. He received excellent care. They saved his life,” Bertram said, fighting back tears.
The community rallied around Bertram and shared his plight on social media. A GoFundMe page has raised over $20,000 to help pay medical expenses.
To donate go to gofundme.com/f/brett-bertram-covid19-expenses.
