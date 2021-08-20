ATTLEBORO -- The Home Depot stores in South Attleboro and Mansfield were among those in three states hit by an alleged credit card scheme involving over $600,000 in supplies, according to court records.
Three individuals, including Samuel Machuca, 50, of Attleboro, are charged in U.S. District Court in Providence with defrauding the home improvement chain.
Machuca, a native of the Dominican Republic who came to the U.S. in March 2020, has a criminal record including charges of trafficking in cocaine and possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to court records.
In ordering him held without bail, a judge Thursday cited Machuca’s criminal record, several aliases he uses and the strength of the government’s case.
In April, Machuca went to the South Attleboro store in a dump truck while under surveillance by U.S. Secret Service agents, according to a federal affidavit.
He went to pick up $2,605 in materials but left without any supplies because the credit card was “flagged” as fraudulent, the affidavit states.
He and an alleged accomplice, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 33, of Providence, returned to the store over a week later and picked up an order in a dump truck and unloaded it at a residence in Cranston, the affidavit states.
In June, Machuca was allegedly involved in another fraudulent sale at the South Attleboro store.
In December of 2020, he and two unidentified men allegedly picked up $3,340 in fencing materials using fraudulent information at The Home Depot in Mansfield. They were last seen with the merchandise in North Providence, according to the affidavit.
The stores were among those in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire that were defrauded in the scheme, authorities say.
The investigation began in November 2020 after fraud was reported at The Home Depot in Smithfield, R.I.
Machuca and Taveras-Garcia were arrested Wednesday.
A third suspect, Abel Bier Romero, 28, of Cranston, is being sought by law enforcement authorities.
All face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
