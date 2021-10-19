Not only are area residents paying more to fill their gas tanks, they’re also going to be paying more to heat homes this winter, whether it’s by oil, natural gas or propane, officials warn.
The price of crude has climbed more than 60 percent this year and recently reached a three-year high because of high demand and tight supply.
The wholesale price of heating oil has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
The prime driver is OPEC and its oil-producing allies, who recently decided not to increase production.
Production is lower for this quarter than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
Area businesses that supply heating oil to homes are seeing the results along with customers.
“Absolutely we are seeing a rise in costs,” said Bill Auger of Pricerite Oil in Seekonk. “I suppose just about every industry is, but this time of year it is extremely impactful to homeowners in the Northeast.”
Pricerite was selling heating oil for roughly $1.60 a gallon in January, but last Thursday the price was $2.79.
In early September, the price was about $2 a gallon.
“That is quite an increase in just over one month,” Auger said.
Homeowners may want to get a longer-term contract from their oil supplier.
“While customers do inquire about locking price contracts, we do not normally recommend price lock programs for a normal homeowner,” Auger said. “That might set us apart from other companies and some would most definitely disagree with our stance.”
However, Auger explained such contracts typically wouldn’t work out in the financial interest of an average homeowner for a 12-month period.
“It does, however, depend on the company they have chosen to provide their home comfort as to which program would work best,” he said. “There is always a premium to pay for the security of locking the price per gallon and that has to be figured into the equation.”
But customers who did lock the price in last January “might have made out,” Auger said. “I say might because the price has only significantly increased at a rapid rate in the last 45 days.
“It is really an individual choice based upon the usage of each family and their individual comfort needs,” he added. “We do our best to walk each customer through the process to do what is best for them.”
With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.
The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, which account for 5% of U.S. households.
Homes using heating oil, which make up 4% of the country, most in the Northeast, could see a 43% increase — more than $500 — to $1,734.
The percentage of homes using heating oil has dropped from 27% to 18% over the past decade.
Nearly half the homes in the U.S. use natural gas for heat, and they could pay an average $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago.
Natural gas has jumped to its highest price since 2014 and is up roughly 90% over the last year.
The amount of natural gas in storage inventories is relatively low, and this could be the most expensive winter for natural-gas heated homes since 2008-2009.
The second-most used heating source for homes is electricity, making up 41% of the country, and those households could see a more modest 6% increase to $1,268.
This winter is forecast to be slightly colder across the country than last year. That means people will likely be burning a little more fuel to keep warm, on top of paying more for it.
To make ends meet, families are cutting deeply. Nearly 22% of Americans had to reduce or forgo expenses for basic necessities, such as medicine or food, to pay an energy bill in at least one of the last 12 months, according to a September survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Many of those families are just now getting through a hot summer where they faced high air-conditioning bills.
“This is going to create significant hardship for people in the bottom third of the country,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association. “You can tell them to cut back and try to turn down the heat at night, but many low-income families already do that. Energy was already unaffordable to them.”
Congress apportions some money to energy assistance programs for low-income households, but directors of those programs are now watching their purchasing power shrink as fuel costs keep climbing, Wolfe said.
The biggest reason for this winter’s higher heating bills is the recent surge in prices for energy commodities after they dropped to multi-year lows in 2020. Demand has simply grown faster than production as the economy comes back to life following shutdowns caused by the coronavirus.
Another reason for the rise is how global the market for fuel has become. In Europe, strong demand and limited supplies have sent natural gas prices up more than 350% this year. That’s pushing some of the natural gas produced in the United States to head for ships bound for other countries, adding upward pressure on domestic prices as well.
