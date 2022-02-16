Massachusetts single-family home sales fell in January but median sale prices reached new highs, according to a new report from The Warren Group.
In the Attleboro area, there weren’t wild swings in the fairly modest number of sales in January 2022 compared to the previous year, but prices in most communities continued a steady climb.
There were 3,509 single-family home sales recorded in Massachusetts last month, an 8.9 percent decrease from January 2021 when there were 3,853 transactions. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price spiked 10.7 percent to $495,000, up from $447,000 in January 2021. This marked a new all-time high for the month of January but was also the first time the statewide median sale price has dipped below $500,000 since March 2021, the report said.
“In January 2021, there were 3,853 single-family transactions, which was the most transactions we’ve seen since January 1999,” Tim Warren, CEO of the Warren Group said, making the decrease in year-to-year sales rather modest.
“Demand for homes remains strong, but the inventory of homes for sale at year-end was 50 percent of what it was a year ago,” he added. “Consequently, prices continue to rise by double digits.”
In Attleboro there were 26 single-famiiy homes sold last month compared to 22 in January of last year. The median price rose 10.9% to $432,500.
Norton saw the steepest rise in prices with a median of $592,500, an increase of 35.4%. The number of sales fell from 14 to 10.
North Attleboro had the highest percentage change in sales, up 55.6% with 15 homes sold last month for a median price of $435,000. That was a 10% hike, but still a bargain compared to costs in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle.
Mansfield saw sales fall the most, down 42% with 11 homes moving. But it also saw the highest median price in the area at $640,000, an increase of over 29%.
The Warren Group publishes Banker & Tradesman, The Commercial Record and The Registry Review.