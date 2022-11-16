A long-awaited cooling of red-hot real estate prices in Massachusetts seems to have arrived along with brisker fall temperatures.
A combination of higher costs of consumer goods and the interest rate hikes designed to slow down inflationary pressures hit prospective home buyers hard statewide in October, industry analysts say.
“In fact, this is the fewest number of single-family home sales for the month of October since 2012,” Tim Warren, CEO of the Warren Group, a company that tracks real estate and mortgage activity statewide, said in a statement released Wednesday. “It’s also important to note that even though the median sale price continued to increase, the 4% gain was very modest when compared to the price hikes we’ve been seeing over the last few years.”
In the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, nearly every one showed a decline in the number of sales last month compared to October of 2021, continuing a months-long trend. But, those year-to-year comparisons also showed median prices for single-family homes in several communities beginning to drop after being on an upward curve for at least a couple of years.
Over the first 10 months of the year, there have been 44,697 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 12.9% decrease from the same period of 2021. Meanwhile, the year-to-date median single family home price increased 7.8 percent on the same basis to $550,000.
Several observers cited the increased cost of borrowing as a factor in the sales decline. The key 30-year mortgage rate fell to 6.95% from 7.08% earlier this month — but the rate was just 3.09% last year at this time, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
According to the Foxboro-based Massachusetts Association of Realtors, home sales have declined across the country for the eighth consecutive month.
But Dawn Ruffini, MAR president, said there have been no “recessionary” red flags in the market so far.
“A lack of inventory continues to be the greatest problem facing housing in Massachusetts,” she said in a statement released Wednesday along with MAR’s own report on October sales. “This paired with the aforementioned economic factors continues to increase the barrier to entry for prospective homebuyers.”
MAR reported that new listings for single-family homes decreased by 18.34% and 28.03% for condominiums, both compared to the previous month.
Compared to September 2022, closed sales decreased by 17.72% for single-family homes and 10.59% for condominiums.
Koury Signoreillo, manager and broker of New World Realty in North Attleboro, agreed that there’s a “correction” taking place, but this is not a collapse as there was in 2007, when he was starting out .
“The market is still there,” Signoreillo said, recalling a recent open house in Attleboro that drew 300 groups over the course of a weekend.
But because of rising interest rates, what was once a sellers’ market is “seeing some resistance from buyers.” That’s likely to continue until interest rates come down, he said.
“The real estate market is like a circle,” Signoreillo said. “When it comes back it will come back stronger.”
He noted area builders are closing the inventory gap, “but they are having to come down in price. They have not crept up to where they meet demand yet.”
And that probably won’t happen until after the holidays, he added.
In Attleboro, sales of single-family homes dropped from 34 in October of 2021 to 29 last month, a decrease of nearly 15%, and the median home price fell nearly 9% to $450,000
Foxboro saw the sharpest drop in year-to-year sales to just 12 last month, off nearly 43%, and the median sales price fell, too, by 14.6% to $535,000.
The trend of slowing price hikes was uneven, however.
In North Attleboro, sales for the month were basically flat compared to a year ago with 23 homes sold, but there the median price rose 12.7% to $515,000.
And in Mansfield there were six homes sold during the month, compared to 14 last year. But the town bucked the statewide trends of modest price hikes with a jump in the median price to $646,500, an increase of almost 45%.
Sales in much of the rest of the area were in the single digits for the month.
