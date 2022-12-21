Home for Sale
File photo

Home sales continued to cool statewide as well as locally last month while prices, at least in the Attleboro area, stayed high.

Single-family homes sales in Massachusetts declined in November on a year-over-year basis as higher interest rates, constricted inventory, and economic uncertainties continued to impact activity, according to a new report from The Warren Group, which tracks real estate and transaction data.

