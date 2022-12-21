Home sales continued to cool statewide as well as locally last month while prices, at least in the Attleboro area, stayed high.
Single-family homes sales in Massachusetts declined in November on a year-over-year basis as higher interest rates, constricted inventory, and economic uncertainties continued to impact activity, according to a new report from The Warren Group, which tracks real estate and transaction data.
“The significant drop in single-family home sales came as no surprise in November,” CEO Tim Warren said in a statement released with the report Thursday. “A tightening inventory, higher interest rates, and economic uncertainties have had a big impact on consumer confidence, and real estate activity has taken a hit in recent months.”
Last month, there were 3,806 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 29.4 percent decrease from November 2021 when there were 5,394 transactions. This marked the fewest single-family home sales in the month of November since 2014.
And while the cost of a new single-family home continue to rise, the rate of increase has slowed.
“The 3.9 percent increase we saw in November was the smallest percent increase on a year-over-year basis since June 2020,” Warren said.
Sales activity in November was modest in the area. Some communities recorded no sales or only a few with little change year to year.
In Attleboro, the area’s busiest real estate market, sales were down from 30 last November to just 18 this year, a drop of 40%. Year-to-date sales were off as well, down 12% to 353 for the first 11 months of the year.
Median sale prices for single-family homes were down 9.4% to $430,000 in November, the lowest price in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle.
In North Attleboro, sales were fairly flat, with 31 homes sold in November of this year and 21 last month. But prices were up modestly, a 5.8% increase to $528,000.
Foxboro real estate activity was also light. Twelve homes were sold in November of this year compared to 19 last year. The median price in town was up 5% to $600,000.
Wrentham had the priciest homes in the area. The median over the last 11 months was $710,000 for a single-family home.
Year to date, there have been 48,504 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 14.5 percent decrease from the first 11 months of 2021.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com.
Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.