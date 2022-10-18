Another month, another decline in the number of home sales in the area. And, not unexpectedly, a continued rise in the price of single family homes.
Statewide, sales of single family homes were down 16.2% in September compared to the same month last year, according to a monthly report by The Warren Group, which tracks home sales and mortgage prices.
Those are roughly the same as the figures cited by the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, which reports closed sales are down 15.6%. Both groups released their figures this week.
Locally, most communities in The Sun Chronicle’s coverage area saw the numbers of sales fall in September matched by a rise in the median sales price, year-to-year. But local figures didn’t always track the state statistics on prices.
“Single-family sales numbers took another hit in September as limited inventory, economic uncertainties, and rising interest rates continued to weigh heavily on prospective buyers,” according to Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group.
“In fact, this was the fewest number of single-family sales that we’ve seen in the month of September since 2014,” Warren said. “The median sale price is showing a slowdown as well. Prices are still rising, but at a more moderate pace.”
According to MAR, median sale prices actually declined from August to September of this year by 4.36% to $570,000 and the median sales price for condominiums fell by 3.98% to $480,000.
In Attleboro, sales in September fell from 48 in September 2021 to 29 last month, a drop of nearly 40%. Year-to-date sales for the first nine months of 2022 were 306 for single family, a decrease of 10% compared to the same period in 2021. Median price of a single family home in the city rose to $495,000 last month, an increase of more than 20%.
In North Attleboro, 24 homes were sold in September, down 25% from the same month last year and off 22.4% for year-to-date sales. The median price on a home rose modestly, about 5% to $504,000.
In Norton, sales were off 55%, with just 12 sales for the month, but prices were down slightly as well at $497,000, a decrease of 3.4%.
Foxboro, as it has been consistently for the last few months, was an outlier. There, the number of homes sold rose from nine to 13 and prices were down modestly to $600,000, about 1.6%.
Foxboro may be a little ahead of the curve in that. Statewide, Warren said, increases in the median price of single family homes “has been in single digits for 6 months. The big question is whether we will see the median price decline in a future month.”
Dawn Ruffini, president of MAR, which is based in Foxboro, sounded a more hopeful note in a release accompanying the group’s figures.
“Though various affordability factors continue to affect buyers’ ability to enter or compete in the current market, we are optimistic that market resets and local increase in inventory month over month, will help increase options for prospective buyers,” she said. “Given the economic factors at play, sellers should expect homes to begin spending more time on the market as it slows in accordance with historic seasonal trends.”
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews