Home for Sale
File photo

Another month, another decline in the number of home sales in the area. And, not unexpectedly, a continued rise in the price of single family homes.

Statewide, sales of single family homes were down 16.2% in September compared to the same month last year, according to a monthly report by The Warren Group, which tracks home sales and mortgage prices.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews