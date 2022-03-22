The single-family home sales pace continued to cool in the area last month, traditionally a slow one for real estate sales.
And in at least one local community, the median cost of a new home actually came down slightly compared to months of record highs for house prices statewide.
Massachusetts single-family home and condominium sales declined by double digits in February as supply continued to fail to keep up with demand, according to a new report by The Warren Group, a company that tracks real estate transactions and mortgages.
In February, there were 2,593 single-family home sales in Massachusetts, a 14.7 percent decrease from February 2021 when there were 3,040. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price increased 5.4 percent on a year-over-year basis to $470,000, up from $446,000 in February 2021 — a new all-time high for the month of February, the company said.
“The median sale price for single-family homes continued its upward climb in February as inventory struggled to keep up with demand,” said Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group. “The Massachusetts Association of Realtors reported that inventory of single-family homes for sale was down 50 percent in January. New listings and pending sales were down as well.”
In Attleboro, there were 19 home sales in February, down from 26 during the same month a year ago, a 26% dip. Median prices were up in the city, from $370,000 to $390,000, or 14.4%. That was still the lowest median price in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle.
Norfolk was the priciest real estate market in the area, although with just four sales during the month, compared to 10 last year. The median home price rose to $711,250, an increase of 6.2%
Plainville was one of the few towns were there were more sales last month compared to a year ago, six versus five, but it saw the sharpest rise in median prices, 37.4% to $502,500.
North Attleboro also saw the number of sales decline from last year at this time, down nearly 30% to just a dozen homes changing hands. But the median price rose by 7.8% to $497,500.
In several other area towns, the year-to-year difference in sales was only in the single digits, as were monthly sales figures.
Norton was the only town where the median price dipped, 22% to $387,000, based on six sales.
“February was the eighth month in a row where the number of homes sold declined while the median price continued to rise,” Warren said. “It is a familiar trend, one that is likely to continue unless sellers flood the spring market with new homes.”