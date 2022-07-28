Home for Sale
Buy Now
File photo

Real estate sales were mostly down around the area in June compared to the same period last year, but that only fed yet another rise in the price of single-family homes, according to a company that tracks transactions and mortgages.

The Warren Group reported there were 6,182 single-family home sales statewide last month, an 11.5% decrease from June 2021 when there were 6,987 transactions. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price rose 9.9 percent to $610,000, up from $555,000 for the same period last year.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews