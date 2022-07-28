Real estate sales were mostly down around the area in June compared to the same period last year, but that only fed yet another rise in the price of single-family homes, according to a company that tracks transactions and mortgages.
The Warren Group reported there were 6,182 single-family home sales statewide last month, an 11.5% decrease from June 2021 when there were 6,987 transactions. Meanwhile, the median single-family sale price rose 9.9 percent to $610,000, up from $555,000 for the same period last year.
It’s the first time home prices have gone over the $600,000 mark since The Warren Group started tracking sales activity in 1987.
“Keep in mind that it was only 14 months ago when the median price of $500,000 was exceeded for the first time. I doubt we’ve seen the end of it,” said CEO Tim Warren.
The median price for a single-family home in June broke a record set only in May, $590,000, up from $525,000 in February 2021.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced another three-quarters-of-a-point hike in its benchmark interest rate, its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation.
But Warren doesn’t think that’s enough to affect housing demand, even though the move could impact consumer and business loans, to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, its highest level since 2018.
“Price increases are moderating this year, but they are far from flatlining,” he said. “There are just so many buyers and not enough homes to go around. I expect prospective buyers to continue paying significant premiums in the coming months, even as it gets more expensive to borrow money.”
Sheryle DeGirolamo, broker/owner of Kensington Real Estate Brokerage in Attleboro, agreed.
“There is still a pent-up demand for certain price points,” she said Thursday, even though sales have slacked off as potential buyers go on holiday trips rather than attend open houses.
In addition, she thinks some people might be made skittish by talk of an economic recession.
“But there has always been a demand for housing and we are not close to satisfying that pent-up demand,” she said.
In the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, June home sale numbers were down or level in nine of them. In every community, June median prices were up, sometimes significantly, in a year-to-year comparison, and in half of the communities, the median sale price was over $600,000. Year-to-date sales for the first half of 2022 were also down across the board in area communities, while prices rose.
Attleboro, the largest community in the area, was something of an outlier when it came to sales, rising from 48 to 52 in the June-to-June comparison, but down 9%, to 182 sales, in the first six months of this year.
The city was still the place to look for a housing bargain, even with a June rise of 9% in the median single-family home price to $470,000. It was the only area community with a median price under $500,000.
That’s down a bit from figures in May, when the number of homes sold went from 48 in 2021 to 37 this year, a nearly 23% decline. But the median price of those homes rose to $497,000, an increase of 22%.
In Norfolk, June home sales were flat at 20 transactions year-to-year and down only slightly for the first six months, but prices zoomed nearly 24% to a median of $812,500, making it the priciest real estate market in the area.
Wrentham, however, was close behind with sales in June dropping 48% compared to last year to just 14, and from 80 to 45 for the first two quarters. Median home sale price was the second highest at $712,000, up 16% from last June.
June sales in Mansfield were off slightly to 22 transitions, down from 26 last year, off just 5%. But prices spiked nearly 25%, to $705,000.
Foxboro went from 26 sales in June of 2021 to 16 last month, a drop of nearly 40%, with a rise in median price of just over 10% to $610,00.
North Attleboro had sales fall from 45 last June to 37 last month, a drop of 17% and down 21%, to 111, for the first six months of this year. Median price for a home in June was $527,500, the Warren Group reported.
DeGirolamo, the local real estate broker, says the one thing that will have an impact on prices is an increase in the supply of available homes.
“There is new construction coming down the pike,” she said. “I see an influx of inventory (leading to) a more realistic pricing.”
She added, “I have hope.”