NORTH ATTLEBORO — A homeless man already in jail on a pending case in western Massachusetts was arraigned Wednesday on a charge he robbed a Route 1 convenience store in August.
The suspect, Jason Roy Delaney, 40, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to unarmed robbery.
He was ordered held without bail after his bail on a pending domestic abuse case in Palmer District Court was revoked by Judge Edmund Mathers at the request of prosecutors.
Delaney is accused of robbing the Seasons Corner Market at 890 South Washington St. (Route 1) on Aug. 7.
He allegedly walked into the store about 10:15 p.m. posing as a customer and grabbed money from the cash register. He wrestled the cash drawer away from the clerk, stuffed an undetermined amount of cash in his pants and ran from the store, police allege.
Delaney is believed to have gotten into a car that stopped to pick him up on Draper Avenue north of the store a short time after the robbery, according to police.
Police obtained a warrant for Delaney three days later after he was identified by the clerk, who pointed out Delaney from a photo array.
North Attleboro police Officer Patrick Lydon also identified the suspect from surveillance video. Lydon had issued a trespass notice to Delaney at Walmart on Route 1 four days before the robbery, according to police.
Delaney was living in a camper on the property at the time, according to police.
While local police were seeking his arrest on the warrant, Delaney was charged with unarmed robbery and arraigned in Springfield District Court five days later.
He was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail in the Springfield case, according to court records.
In Attleboro District Court, prosecutors requested an additional $10,000 cash bail, citing the defendant’s lengthy criminal record of prior convictions and stints in jail for similar offenses.
Mathers set bail in the North Attleboro case at $5,000 in addition to revoking the bail set in domestic abuse case in Palmer District Court.
Investigating the North Attleboro robbery were detectives Christiaan Grunewald and Kevin McKeon and officers Craig Chapman and John Grim.
