NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 38-year-old homeless man has been charged with stealing over $4,000 worth of electronics from Target over the past year.
Shaun Levesque, whose last known address was in Woonsocket, was ordered held on $1,500 cash bail after his arraignment Friday in Attleboro District Court.
During a bail hearing, a prosecutor said the defendant admitted to stealing the electronics to support a drug habit.
He is charged with stealing from Target on four occasions and is a suspect in a fifth theft, the prosecutor said.
An innocent plea was entered on his behalf by the court.
Levesque was arrested Thursday after attempting to leave the store with a carriage full of electronics, police said.
He was charged with a similar incident on Wednesday and thefts last March and April. Levesque was identified in the prior incidents through surveillance video, according to police.
Levesque also has a pending larceny warrant in Salem District Court and a trespassing warrant in Lynn District Court, according to police.
In addition, he has served jail time for armed robbery and has a record of similar theft-related charges in Rhode Island and Connecticut, according to police.
He is due back in court next month.
