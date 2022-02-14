NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A homeless man charged with robbing a Route 1 convenience store last summer has been indicted in Fall River Superior Court.
Jason Roy Delaney, 40, pleaded not guilty earlier this month and is being held on $5,000 cash bail or $50,000 surety on an unarmed robbery charge, according to court records.
He is accused of grabbing an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and wrestling the cash drawer from the clerk at the Seasons Corner Market at 890 South Washington St. on Aug. 7.
He ran from the store and is believed to have gotten into a car that stopped to pick him up on Draper Avenue, north of the store, a short time after the robbery, police said.
Police obtained a warrant for Delaney three days later after he was identified by the clerk from a photo array. Delaney had been issued a trespass notice at Walmart on Route 1 four days before the robbery, according to police.
When he was arraigned in Attleboro District Court in October, a prosecutor requested higher bail citing Delaney’s lengthy record of prior convictions and stints in jail for similar offenses.
The indictment transfers his case to superior court where he faces a stiffer penalty if he is convicted.