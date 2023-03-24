NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 41-year-old homeless man was sentenced Friday to a four- to five-year prison term for robbing a Route 1 convenience store in August 2021.
Jason R. Delaney was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to unarmed robbery, according to court records.
Delaney, who has a lengthy criminal record, was given credit for more than the year he has been held in jail awaiting trial.
He admitted to wrestling the cash drawer from the clerk at the Seasons Corner Market at 890 South Washington St. on Aug. 7 and running off with an undisclosed amount of money.
