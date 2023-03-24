fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 41-year-old homeless man was sentenced Friday to a four- to five-year prison term for robbing a Route 1 convenience store in August 2021.

Jason R. Delaney was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court after pleading guilty to unarmed robbery, according to court records.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.