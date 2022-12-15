james sullivan courthouse

ATTLEBORO — A 19-year-old homeless man was sentenced to serve six months in jail Thursday after pleading guilty to leading police on a high-speed chase in a car stolen from a woman at a Mansfield gas station.

Darrius Fiske, who police say last lived in Taunton, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to an 18-month jail term with the balance suspended for 18 months with probation, according to court records.

