ATTLEBORO — A 19-year-old homeless man was sentenced to serve six months in jail Thursday after pleading guilty to leading police on a high-speed chase in a car stolen from a woman at a Mansfield gas station.
Darrius Fiske, who police say last lived in Taunton, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to an 18-month jail term with the balance suspended for 18 months with probation, according to court records.
Judge Brian Walsh also ordered Fiske pay $1,000 restitution.
Fiske was arrested May 19 after he was stopped behind a Route 123 restaurant in Norton and has been held on bail since that time.
He was given credit for the time he has served but was not allowed to go free because of a pending larceny warrant lodged against him in Dedham District Court.
Fiske was with another man when they hopped into a car that a woman had left with the engine running to go inside Mansfield Gas and Service at Route 106 and North Main Street.
Police spotted the vehicle on Route 140 traveling an estimated 90 mph but lost sight of it near Norfolk Street.
Norton police picked up the chase on Mansfield Avenue and pursued the vehicle onto West Main Street before Fiske stopped behind Mac and Walt’s burger bar on Old Colony Road.
The passenger, Austin Pacheco, 19, also homeless and of Taunton, was placed on probation for one year in August.
His case was continued without a finding after he admitted there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty of larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy.
