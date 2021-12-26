NORTH ATTLEBORO — Dick Houle came out of his house the day after Christmas and took a look around.
On Christmas Eve day, his driveway at 693 High St. and nearby street had been filled fire trucks, hose lines and dozens of firefighters.
“This is tough,” he said.
He said any day you have a fire is tough but Christmas Eve day is especially “tough,” the homeowner said.
Houle said his kids and grandkids were staying at the house at the time the fire broke out about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 24, but he was upbeat because no one was hurt.
Standing in front of his house Sunday afternoon, Houle said all the damage can be repaired.
He said he had just arrived home Friday with a Christmas present for the kids, a puppy named Rebel, when he was alerted to the fire.
He ran to assist others.
While firefighters were busy fighting the fire and working to vent the house of all the smoke, family members huddled on the front lawn of the house, holding the puppy, trying to keep it, and themselves warm.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Friday the fire appeared to have started in the attached garage of the 2 1/2 story house.
He said the fire was confined to the garage, but heavy smoke spread throughout the house and he declared it uninhabitable.
Four adults and two children were displaced due to the fire.
Houle said he and family members were able to spend Christmas with neighbors, but didn’t say what their plans were going forward.
Firefighters Sunday said they had no updates on the fire.
