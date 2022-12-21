237 woodland ave. fire

Rehoboth and Attleboro firefighters assisted Seekonk firefighters at a house fire at 237 Woodland Ave. late Tuesday night.

 REHOBOTH FIRE DEPARTMENT

SEEKONK -- A fire erupted in the breezeway of a Woodland Avenue home late Tuesday night but firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the main living area and a three-bay garage.

The fire at 237 Woodland Ave., reported just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, was extinguished in about 20 minutes, Fire Chief Sandra Lowery said Wednesday.

