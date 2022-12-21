SEEKONK -- A fire erupted in the breezeway of a Woodland Avenue home late Tuesday night but firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the main living area and a three-bay garage.
The fire at 237 Woodland Ave., reported just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, was extinguished in about 20 minutes, Fire Chief Sandra Lowery said Wednesday.
“They made a really good stop,” Lowery said of the fire crews.
The homeowner suffered a burn to his hand attempting to put out the fire and was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Although the main portion of the house was spared any fire damage, a family of five is staying temporarily with other family members until an electrical issue in their home is repaired, Lowery said.
The fire was accidental and the exact cause remains under investigation.
Lowery said it is believed the fire may have ignited from fumes from epoxy resin or a tool the homeowner was using while working on a table in the breezeway.
Because the home is in an area of town that has no municipal water service, tanker trucks from Rehoboth and Berkley were called to help local firefighters with water supply, Lowery said.
Firefighters from Attleboro and Rehoboth also responded to the scene to assist. Pawtucket and East Providence firefighters covered the fire stations for other emergency calls.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.