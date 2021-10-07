ATTLEBORO — A purchase and sale agreement has been signed by the homeowners association at Sandcastle Estates and the owner of the manufactured home park, Legacy Communities.
Association President Joe Feroce announced the news this week, but added there’s still a long way to go before the homeowners become the park owners.
The document was signed Oct. 4 and kicks off a 30-day “due diligence” period and a 90-day effort by the association to come up with nearly $19 million to buy the 172-unit park on Mendon Road.
The purchase and sale agreement was drawn up after an association vote on July 26 to meet the $18.873 million offer made to Legacy by Crow Holdings out of Newton and Dallas last summer.
That vote was 124 to 27.
Park homeowners have the right of first refusal, which means if they can meet the offer from Crow Holdings they can buy the park.
Feroce said the association’s offer was submitted to Legacy on Aug. 13.
“It took Legacy about three weeks for their initial response to our P and S and about another month for the lawyers to hash out the details before the P and S was finally signed last Monday,” he said in a press release.
In the meantime, the association’s board has been meeting weekly with the Cooperative Development Institute, which is working with ROC USA to assist the association in its quest to buy the park.
During the due diligence period, which ends on Nov. 3, an assessment of the park will be done; Legacy will release its financial details as well as an environmental study from 2018; a property condition assessment will be done; and an environmental study will be also, Feroce said.
The 90-day period to secure financing ends on Jan. 2.
Financing will be “very dependent” upon the park’s assessment, he said.
It could be available for up to 110 percent of Sandcastle’s assessed value.
The assessment will be done by Colliers Manufactured Housing Practice Group.
Feroce said he expects a final vote of the association sometime between Dec. 3 and Dec. 12.
The city’s assessment of the property for tax purposes is $12,414,100.
Banks now require a “super majority,” or 80 percent, of park homeowners to approve the purchase before a loan is made, he said.
However, there’s uncertainty as to what the 80 percent refers.
It could be 80 percent of all households, which would be 137, or it could be 80 percent of active association members, which is 108, Feroce said. He said he will get that cleared up before the final vote.
