PLAINVILLE — The assistant school superintendent in Hopkinton has been chosen to replace David Raiche as leader of the local public schools.
School committee members last Tuesday interviewed three finalists for the position and at their meeting Thursday night announced the selection of Jennifer Parson.
“We are working on negotiating a contract,” school board Chairman Justin Alexander said.
Parson has been assistant superintendent in Hopkinton since July 2018.
She was principal of Lincoln Street School in Northboro from July 2011 to June 2018, and principal of Center School in that district from July 2004 to June 2011.
Before becoming an administrator, Parson was a teacher at Kennedy Middle School and Brown Elementary School, both in Natick. She lives in Milford.
Raiche is retiring the end of the school year, when the new superintendent will come on board.
Raiche has been superintendent since 2007 but has experienced some of his toughest challenges in recent years with budget reductions and the pandemic.
School committee members conducted a survey for the superintendent search to learn what qualities residents desired in a new superintendent.
An advisory search committee was also formed, comprised of staff, administrators, parents, and school committee members, to screen and interview applicants and come up with recommended finalists. Search committee members had also met with a search adviser from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.