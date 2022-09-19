REHOBOTH -- A horse that collapsed and died while waiting to bring a carriage-drawn hearse to a Boston cemetery over the weekend was rented from a local business.
The horse, named Mr. Bee, was rented from Remembrance Hill Carriages on Slater Street to take the carriage-drawn hearse from Sacred Heart Church in Roslindale to a cemetery Saturday.
John Frost, the owner of Remembrance Hill Carriages, said Monday that Mr. Bee slipped on a metal manhole cover and fell, hitting his head on the curb.
Frost said the 28-year-old horse likely suffered a heart attack from the trauma suffered in the fall. Prior to the accident, the horse had been in great health, which is why he was rented for the funeral, Frost said.
“He didn’t even look his age. He had a clean bill of health and looked so wonderful,” Frost said.
The chief of the park rangers in Boston examined Mr. Bee and thought the horse was younger. His breed usually lives to be about 35, Frost said other horse breeders told him.
Mr. Bee was one of two horses he rented to transport the casket to the cemetery and will be missed, Frost said.
Remembrance Hill Carriages rents horses and carriages for events like funerals, weddings and holiday events and has been in business since 1997.
Nothing like the mishap at the funeral has ever happened since he has been in business, Frost said.
Frost offered his condolences to the families who had gathered for funerals that day.
Boston police say they received a report shortly before 10:40 a.m. Saturday that a horse had collapsed outside the church on Cummins Highway.
Boston park rangers and Boston animal control officers assisted with bringing the horse to a city maintenance yard after it collapsed until Frost was able to pick up the body.
The Rev. Brian Clary, pastor at Sacred Heart, told The Boston Globe the horses had been scheduled to take the body of a 60-year-old woman to the cemetery.
There was a delay of a few minutes due to the horse’s death, but a funeral for a 99-year-old woman went ahead afterwards, he said.
Families of both women and mourners who gathered for the funeral services, were “quite understanding about the sad circumstances of the horse’s death,” Clary told The Globe.
