Summer officially arrives Saturday but it’s been feeling like summer for a few days now, with high temperatures and high humidity.
Friday the thermometer peaked at 84 degrees at 3 p.m. — the third straight day in the 80s, according to the Attleboro Water Department, and daily high temps through Wednesday are forecast to run in the upper 80s and possibly low 90s.
Those temperatures would be running about 10 degrees higher than normal for this time of year, meteorologists say and water department records indicate.
It should make for a pleasant Father’s Day Sunday, as the weekend is also predicted to see a mix of sun and clouds but no rain.
After a fairly wet spring, the past month has been relatively dry, prompting several Attleboro area communities, including Foxboro, Plainville and Norfolk, to implement their normal summer water restrictions or intensify them.
The second half of May only brought a little over a half inch of rain.
And so far this month, there has been slightly less than an inch for a month that usually gets about 4 inches.
The dry weather has helped spark several mulch and brush fires the past few weeks, including one last Saturday off Interstate 495 in Norton that Mansfield firefighters also responded to.
However, thunderstorms could be around Monday night and are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance of showers Thursday, weather forecasts say.
Officially, the astronomical start of summer is at 5:43 p.m. Saturday.
That is the moment when the sun reaches its farthest northerly position in the sky, making June 20 the longest day of the year.
As for spring, the season was rather rainy until the past month.
Nearly half of May’s total of 4.32 inches fell the first two days of the month.
A fast-moving rain, hail, wind and thunderstorm plowed through the Attleboro area one of those days, bringing down trees and limbs on power lines, homes and vehicles and leaving several thousand customers without power. North Attleboro — particularly its west end, and Plainville were the hardest hit in the area.
Spring was also a bit colder than normal after a mild winter, with April’s average high temperature 5 degrees below typical.
April brought a wide spectrum of weather to the Attleboro area, from strong wind and rain storms to even some snow.
Precipitation, which is rain and melted snow, totaled 6.52 inches for the month — almost in the Top 10 in the record books.
