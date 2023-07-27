The Attleboro area is still waiting for the first official heat wave of the summer as high temps Thursday failed to hit 90 degrees, though it felt much warmer than that.
The high temp was 89 degrees at just after 2 p.m., according to the Attleboro Water Department.
An official heat wave is defined as three days or longer of temperatures at 90 degrees or hotter. With the temperatures expected to drop to 79 degrees Sunday, there is no chance of reaching that threshold.
But with the high humidity, the heat index pushed the “feel like” temperature to 104 degrees on Thursday, according to the water department.
It doesn’t have to be official to feel hot.
The high heat and humidity ushered in strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain to the area Thursday night.
The sky grew dark around 6:20 p.m. and rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning announced the coming storm, which rolled in at about 6:30 p.m. with a torrential downpour that slacked off after about five minutes.
The wind picked up dramatically, and forecasters said gusts got up to 30 mph. Fortunately the storm was moving fast and cleared out of the area quickly.
The rain slowed to a drizzle at about 6:50 p.m. and the sky brightened, but there were still some flashes of lightning and soft rumbles of thunder. By 7:16 p.m. the rain stopped.
In other area towns reports came across the police scanner there were wires down and at least one tree across a road.
Due to the expected storm, the North Attleboro Cultural Council postponed Thursday night’s Willie J. Laws Band concert at Veterans Park to Tuesday, Aug. 1.
National Grid said it was monitoring weather conditions and was prepared for the potential for damage to power lines due to fallen trees and branches.
“We have secured additional crews and personnel across Massachusetts ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible to any impact this storm may bring,” Tanya Moniz-Witten, vice president for electric operations for New England, said in a statement Thursday.
National Grid said it has nearly 350 field-based crews and about 1,100 personnel as part of the company’s emergency response operations to deal with any damage from Thursday night’s weather.
The temperature is expected to hit 91 degrees Friday with sunny skies. On Saturday morning, the forecast calls for a chance of thundershowers with high temps near 89 degrees, according to the weather service.
Officials advised residents to prepare for the heat and drink plenty of fluids and cut put physical activity during the hottest parts of the day.
Some area towns reminded residents they can stay cool at senior citizens centers and public libraries if they don’t have air conditioning at home.
In Seekonk, the senior citizens center at 540 Arcade Ave. is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday. The Seekonk Library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
In Mansfield, the Council on Aging at 255 Hope St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
A heat advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.
The weather service warns that most heat-related deaths occur during heat waves.
Officials urge people to check on relatives and neighbors, especially those susceptible to heat-related illnesses.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
Strenuous activities should be rescheduled or done in the early morning or evening, and it’s best to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
People should watch for the signs of heat stroke, which include a throbbing headache, confusion, nausea and dizziness.
Anyone suffering heat stroke will have a body temperature above 103 degrees and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Other signs include a rapid pulse, fainting, and loss of consciousness.
Officials say heat stroke is a severe medical emergency and people should call 911 or get a victim to a hospital immediately.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.