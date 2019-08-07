NORTON — The highly controversial solar power farm earmarked for a cranberry bog off Bay Road has returned but in a reduced size.
Following the planning board in April rejecting the initial application, with members agreeing with residents the plan would be detrimental to the area, NextSun Energy of Colorado appealed to state Land Court, which sent the application back to the town to reconsider.
NextSun Energy has reduced the scope of the project from about 24,000 solar panels to about 10,000 on the 63-acre Fairland Farm site near Fairlee Lane.
Over 50 neighbors of the site turned out Tuesday night to a second session of a planning board public hearing on the latest proposal held at Norton Media Center.
“This reduced project is still massive,” neighbor Kelly Gallagher said.
After hearing from Gallagher and several other residents about their numerous concerns, planning board members voted to close the hearing, with a vote expected at their next meeting.
Residents’ chief concerns relate to the project’s impact on the rural character of the area, their health and safety, and property values.
Besides worries about loud noise from the facility, neighbors fear toxic metals will leach into the ground and water supply from solar panels.
The area is located in a well protection zone over the Canoe River Aquifer which they rely on for their drinking water wells.
“This doesn’t belong here in a residential, farming area,” Bay Road resident Joseph Cogliano said.
“What’s the cost to the town to provide fresh water?” He also maintained residents will hear noise around the clock.
Residents also worry about hazards if the panels and many batteries that will be part of the development catch fire.
Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Simmons outlined many concerns his department has, including access and having an adequate water supply for firefighting. Among the questions are whether a bridge on a utility road would adequately support fire apparatus.
Adam Schumaker of NextSun spelled out action carried out by his group since the last hearing, including a revised landscape plan to buffer homes and more information on sound and battery storage.
Residents were particularly upset the location of a battery inverter was moved closer to homes, but Schumaker said it had to be for the farm to function. There are plans to install panels to block sound.
“This project is indefensible,” Gallagher said, citing incidents of fires with solar panels. “It’s unacceptable. Once again we are left without answers” to questions and concerns.
Planning board Chairman Steven Hornsby said he felt the applicant had responded to requests from the last hearing.
Board member Oren Sigal had several questions and concerns, and was the lone dissenter when the vote came to close the hearing. Board member Joseph Fernandes said he wanted more time to review “tons of material” before a final vote.
The neighbors have organized into a group, Residents For Responsible Solar Energy, and have hired an attorney, who contended reducing the size of the project doesn’t make it in harmony with the neighborhood or overcome adverse impacts.
Schumaker estimated it would take less than six months to build but residents mentioned concerns with truck traffic and noise from construction. “It’s going to be a complete nuisance to me,” resident Joel Johnson said.
It was also revealed NextSun doesn’t plan to purchase the property, as had earlier been indicated, but lease it.
Although residents at an April special town meeting rescinded a bylaw approved in January that allowed for solar projects on cranberry bogs, the Bay Road plans still fall under the earlier bylaw.
Town officials initially backed the solar project, working out an agreement with the applicant that promised the town would receive $200,000 a year for 20 years, or $4 million, payment in lieu of taxes on the solar equipment — a pact the January town meeting also backed.
