The longest heatwave of the summer is expected to finally come to an end today, with more seasonable temperatures forecast through the weekend.
A heatwave is at least three consecutive days of 90 degree weather, and Wednesday topping off at 92 at noon made it four such days, including a summer high of 95 Tuesday, according to the Attleboro Water Department.
The feel-like temperature or heat index due to high humidity was 103 at noon, the department said.
Norton Fire Department ambulance personnel responded to one heat emergency, a call shortly before 1 p.m. for a worker at Mike’s Pizza off Taunton Avenue (Route 140) reportedly suffering from heat exhaustion.
The temperature plunged into the mid-70s by the late afternoon, however, as a cold front blew in and brought thunderstorms to some areas.
The heaviest storm damage was concentrated in the Boston region, which saw near-hurricane strength winds in the low 70s, numerous trees down, lightning strikes, hail and flooding.
A high wind gust of 33 mph was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department about 4 p.m.
This week’s hot spell was the second heatwave this summer, with a three-day heatwave the middle of July, two days hitting 95.
The latest heatwave falls short of a six-day heatwave last summer, June 30 to July 5 that maxed out at 98 July 1. There was also a four-day heatwave in early August.
Thursday is forecast to see a high of 86, with a mix of sun and clouds, the Weather Network said. Tonight should bottom out at 66. Friday is expected to reach 84, and both weekend days could see some rain and highs of 86.
Typical highs this time of year are in the low 80s.
