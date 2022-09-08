“Summertime and the living is easy, fish are jumping and the cotton is high,” or so says the song by George Gershwin from his opera “Porgy and Bess.”
Of course someone has to catch the fish, clean and cook them and pick the cotton.
That’s all work and none of it’s too easy.
And this summer was hot.
According to the Attleboro Water Department there were two heat waves, which are defined as three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher.
But heat waves were a little longer than that this year, which didn’t make the living too easy.
There was a five-day heat wave in July and an eight-day one in August.
That coupled with practically no rain made for a very hot, dry summer.
There were less than 2 inches of rain in July and about 4 in August, most of which fell during the last week of the month.
But the weather has been good for some businesses.
One thing that makes the living easy in summertime, or at least easier, is air conditioning.
But if someone is installing, repairing or selling air conditioning, the living may not have been so easy during this summer.
Those people were very busy.
One of them was Eric Dempsey, president of Dempsey Energy in North Attleboro.
He said the area seemed to turn into the Southwest.
“We feel like we’re in Arizona,” he said Thursday. “Everything’s drying up.”
Everything except business, but that was a good thing, even though it involved some stress and strain.
Dempsey said he has 17 men and women installing and repairing air conditioning systems and there’s been no let up all summer.
All workers are fully booked and now the company is looking for more technicians, if anyone with HVAC experience is interested.
“We can’t believe we’re still this busy,” Dempsey said. “At this time of year, there’s usually a lull between (cooling and heating) seasons. It’s been an unusual summer.”
Dempsey added that part of the influx of work has resulted from Mass Save’s $10,000 rebate offered to home owners who convert from a fossil fuel heating system to heat pump system.
And over at Lambco, an appliance dealer on Wall Street in Attleboro, one employee, who didn’t want his name used, said the summer has been one the busiest he remembers for air conditioner sales.
He couldn’t say how many AC units were sold without some research, but it was a big number.
“It’s certainly more than in past years for sure,” he said. “It was definitely noticeable.”
Lambco Appliance has been in the city for around 50 years.
And then there’s the ice cream business.
One would think the sale of ice cream would go up in the hot, dry weather.
But Adam Palagi of Palagi Brothers’ Ice Cream in Pawtucket, which owns a fleet of ice cream trucks that cruise neighborhoods selling cold, sweet treats, said the conditions this summer have tended to evaporate more than water — they’ve evaporated customers.
“Believe it or not the extreme heat isn’t good for the business in some aspects,” he said via email. “When driving neighborhoods people tend to stay inside, or go to beaches, or pools. It kind of becomes a ghost town.”
It hasn’t been a bad summer, but costs have gone up, which makes the living less easy.
“Sales have been pretty stable for us, though costs have skyrocketed this year as far as ice cream, gas and truck repair go,” he said.
And hot weather puts stress on the apparatus he needs to keep functioning efficiently.
“It takes a toll on our freezers and equipment as well,” he said. “Overall it’s pretty worrisome in many aspects of business and life in general if you ask me.”
But there was a bright side.
A number of businesses hired Palagi to bring ice cream to their employees when the weather sweltered.
“Businesses seem to hire us more to treat their employees when it’s extremely hot, which helped,” Palagi said.
And he said his business has many steadfast patrons, for which he is very grateful.
“We’re lucky to have such loyal customers in the Attleboros, Norton, Mansfield, Southern Massachusetts in general and R.I.,” he said. “Thank you!”
Three other ice cream purveyors, who must have been too busy selling the product or fixing their freezers, did not respond to a request for comment.
The arid conditions have also benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors and other businesses that need warm, dry weather to attract paying customers and get jobs completed on time.