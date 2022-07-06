NORTH ATTLEBORO — Seniors and disabled residents of a town housing authority building were without hot water after its aging boiler failed Sunday, the day before the Fourth of July.
Housing authority director Daniel Oulette said the service at Elm Terrace was back up and running on Wednesday afternoon and that he had to scramble to find a replacement for equipment that was due to be removed soon.
“It was a very difficult case. It had been brewing for two years,” Oulette said Wednesday afternoon.
Oulette said the issues with the quarter-century-old boiler began Friday night when workers for the authority were making regular repairs. He said the authority was just about to seek bids on new equipment.
“Then Sunday we got the first call there was no hot water,” he said.
Oulette, who said he’s getting over a bout with COVID-19, managed to track down a replacement boiler in Boston by Tuesday and service was restored the next day. “Anything that happens the Sunday before a holiday is difficult,” he said.
He expects the project to cost just under $24,000
The 72-unit Elm Terrace complex houses some 74 elderly and disabled residents.
“We sympathize with residents who had no hot water,” Oulette said, “and we appreciate their patience.”
One bright spot is that the authority had planned to install two boilers for some redundancy to the system. Now, with a brand new unit, they’ll only need one, he said.