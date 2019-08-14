WRENTHAM — A four-story, 160-room Marriott Hotel is planned for the expansive Ledgeview commercial and residential development on the Wrentham and Plainville line.
The hotel, Wrentham’s first, will actually be a combination of two Marriott Hotel brands, Town Place Suites and Sprint Hill Suites, with 80 rooms for each.
The two suites will share a common check-in lobby and other amenities.
Attorney Kevin S. Eriksen, representing Ryan Development of Westford, said the hotel is expected to open in 12 to 15 months, likely around late fall 2020.
“It’s a project a long time in the making,” Eriksen told Wrentham selectmen Tuesday night. “We’re excited to be here. I think it’s something the town is looking forward to.”
Town Administrator Kevin Sweet mentioned the town receiving revenue from its hotel tax, which runs 4 percent of a hotel bill.
Selectman Stephen Langley said he’s “glad to see things moving forward.”
Selectmen approved various licenses for the hotel, including for alcohol, food and entertainment.
While a breakfast will be available for guests, only light food will be offered the rest of the day, Eriksen said.
There will be a lounge and bar but no restaurant.
The entertainment license is for televisions, cable TV and amplifiers
The hotel will be located both on Wrentham and Plainville land, and Plainville selectmen have already approved the licenses.
“It splits the town lines,” Eriksen said.
The applicant is True North Hotel Group.
