ATTLEBORO — A late morning fire ripped through a house on Wamsutta Road Thursday, causing extensive damage and displacing the family that lived there.
The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. at 91 Wamsutta Road, which is off North Main Street.
Two firefighters were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital and treated and released, Deputy Fire Chief Ed Greve said. One of the injuries was a puncture wound and the other firefighter may have suffered dehydration, he said.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire but landscapers were reported to have opened a door to let at least one pet, a dog, out of the house.
“We knocked the fire down probably in half an hour,” Greve said. “We were chasing hot spots for a while.”
The fire made its way into the attic.
The cause is believed to have been accidental and to have started in the area of the kitchen in the rear part of the house, Greve said.
The fire caused a few hundred thousand dollars in damage throughout the house, the deputy chief said.
“It’s definitely unoccupiable,” Greve said. “The whole house needs to be gutted.”
Red Cross workers responded and were helping the family.
A North Attleboro ambulance responded to the fire and a Pawtucket fire engine and Seekonk ladder truck covered the fire stations.
