FOXBORO -- A Beach Street house was destroyed by fire Monday night when it burned unnoticed until a neighbor spotted smoke and flames through the woods.
The owner of the ranch-style house at 149 Beach St. was out of state at the time of the fire so it went unnoticed until a neighbor on nearby Willis Lane called 911, Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said Tuesday morning.
When police and firefighters arrived after the 7:50 p.m. call, they saw smoke coming from the eves of the single-story house and flames coming out of the back of the home, Buckley said.
“It had been burning for a while,” he said.
Fire crews knocked down the blaze in about 15 minutes but the fire had already broken through the roof.
The smoke from the blaze was so heavy it was spotted on Route 1 about a half-mile away, Buckley said.
No one was injured fighting the fire.
The bulk of the fire was concentrated in the kitchen and spread into the attic, while the remainder of the house sustained smoke and water damage, Buckley said.
The home is assessed at $200,000.
Fire investigators were at the scene Tuesday morning trying to determine the cause of the fire.
The owner who has been displaced by the fire has family in the area, Buckley said.
Firefighters were assisted at the scene by fire crews from Sharon and Walpole.
Mansfield firefighters covered the fire station and volunteers with the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency provided support services to firefighters at the scene.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.