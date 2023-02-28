FOXBORO -- A Beach Street house was destroyed by fire Monday night when it burned unnoticed until a neighbor spotted smoke and flames through the woods.

The owner of the ranch-style house at 149 Beach St. was out of state at the time of the fire so it went unnoticed until a neighbor on nearby Willis Lane called 911, Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said Tuesday morning.

