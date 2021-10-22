MANSFIELD -- Lawmakers have approved the latest version of a redistricting bill that leaves local representative districts largely intact, to the relief of area election officials.
The state House of Representatives voted almost unanimously on Thursday to approve revised boundaries for districts around the state. And while much of the coverage statewide has focused on efforts to create House and Senate districts where minority group citizens would be able to assert more political clout, town clerks in two local communities had other concerns.
The original version of district maps released last week by the Special Joint Committee on Redistricting had left most area representative districts alone, with the exception of the 1st Bristol District, currently held by state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield.
Under that plan, Barrows’ district would have lost a voting precinct in the northern part of Foxboro to one represented by Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon, but picked up one in Mansfield.
Those tweaks may have seemed minor, but town clerks Marianne Staples in Mansfield and Robert Cutler in Foxboro warned they could pose a “logistical nightmare” on Election Day next year. They expressed their concerns to lawmakers after the plan was announced last week.
As the state has to draw new district lines every 10 years, based on numbers from the U.S. Census, individual towns have to adjust voting precinct boundaries to account for shifts in population. This year, however those federal figures were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, setting back a process that’s usually completed -- both locally and on the state level -- much earlier in the year.
If the Legislature had maintained its proposed districts while local precinct boundaries changed, it might have resulted in a single precinct split between two different House districts, requiring two different ballots for legislative elections every two years.
However, under the plans approved this week, Barrows’ district will keep its present dimensions. The district will include all of Foxboro and Mansfield will still be split among three different House districts, as it is now.
“I appreciate the work of chairman (of the redistricting committee Michael) Moran, Minority Leader (Bradley) Jones, my colleagues, and the local clerks in maintaining the 1st Bristol District as it has been for 20 years,” Barrows said in an email Friday.
Staples said her office was still working on the details in Mansfield.
The remaining major change in The Sun Chronicle area under the redistricting plan is in the Norfolk & Bristol Senate District, now represented by state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro.
While Feeney’s district would lose the towns of Medfield, Walpole, Seekonk and Rehoboth, it would gain North Attleboro and the whole of the city of Attleboro, currently split between Feeney’s district and that represented by Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham. Seekonk and Rehoboth would become part of a Senate district currently held by Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton.
Rausch would continue to represent Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk in the state Senate and pick up other precincts as well, including all of those in her home town of Needham.
The state Senate is due to vote on those changes next week.
