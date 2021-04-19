A Tri-Town Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is set for Saturday.
Residents of Mansfield, Norton and Foxboro can drop off items from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Xfinity Center at 885 South Main St. in Mansfield, or have them picked up at their home from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents may dispose of a large assortment of common hazardous household items, including automotive products, household cleaners, oil-based paints, aerosols, batteries, pesticides, and fertilizers.
Items not accepted include asbestos, construction waste, electronics, explosives and fire extinguishers. Contact the local fire department regarding disposal of the latter. Contact the local police department regarding getting rid of hypodermic needles.
For a full list of “acceptable waste”, and for additional details, visit www.mansfieldma.com/249/Household-Hazardous-Waste.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guidelines have been put in place that all residents are required to adhere to: All residents must stay in their vehicles, place all accepted items in a cardboard or plastic container for safe transport in your vehicle trunk, show proof of residency by holding your ID up to a closed vehicle window, and don’t unnecessarily idle your vehicle.
Preregistration with ACV Enviro of Norfolk is required.
To register, visit www.acvenviro.com/hhw/fmn.
