Massachusetts had the sixth-highest unemployment rate in the nation, at 11.3 percent in August.
But those people who were employed were buying houses like crazy, driving prices up by double digits.
The median price increase for August statewide averaged about 14 percent higher than August 2019, according to The Warren Group, a real estate sales tracking firm.
And in The Sun Chronicle circulation area, the increases averaged about 16 percent — and those numbers included two communities, North Attleboro and Norfolk, that showed median price decreases of 11.8 and 9.4 percent, respectively.
Out of the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, Seekonk had the lowest median price increase at 2.1 percent and Wrentham had the highest at 61.8 percent.
In Seekonk, the median price went from $385,000 to $393,000. In August 2019, 17 homes were sold in that town and this year 18 homes were sold in August.
In Wrentham, the median price soared from $359,950 to $582,500, according to The Warren Group. Last August there were 16 homes sold; this August, 20.
The prices for condominiums also skyrocketed in four of the five communities for which data was available.
Median prices declined by 2.2 percent North Attleboro but soared in four other communities.
In Attleboro, the median price jumped 68.4 percent; in Foxboro, 43.5 percent; in Mansfield, 25.4 percent; and in Norton, 32.9 percent.
There are a number of factors at play, local real estate agents said.
Ed Pariseau of Century 21Ed Pariseau Realty in North Attleboro said the steep price hikes stem from the basic principle of supply and demand.
“There are definitely a lot more buyers than sellers,” he said. “There’s a lot of competition for single-family homes and condominiums.”
“Prices are being bid up,” he said. “In a number of instances, homes have sold well above the asking price.”
There are at least two factors bringing a flood of people into the marketplace.
The coronavirus pandemic, which hit in March, kept people home in April and May. People who wanted to sell didn’t want to show their homes and people who wanted to buy didn’t want to go out, Pariseau said.
That changed in late spring and into the summer, creating a surge.
The second factor is that interest rates are low — historically low.
“Interest rates are as low as they’ve ever been,” Pariseau said, noting it’s not unusual to get a 30-year mortgage at 3 percent. “Those are unheard-of figures and there is plenty of mortgage money.”
Pariseau said the buyers are a mix of local people downsizing and those looking for larger homes.
And there are those who want to move into the area from cities including Boston or Providence but want to keep easy access to them via commuter rail or highways.
He said August was not a blip.
“It’s been holding steady,” Pariseau said. “Right now is definitely a good time to do something. There are good homes coming on the market.”
But a buyer is likely to find him or herself in a bidding war.
Another real estate agent, Sherrell Prefontaine, who runs the Mansfield office of Jack Conway Realtor, echoed Pariseau when asked about rising prices.
“One reason is low inventory and another is low interest rates,” she said. “The combination of those two things is driving the market. We’ve had a banner year for sales.”
Prefontaine said one reason inventory is low is that not enough homes are being built.
“People are just dying for new houses,” she said. “We need the housing.”
She said there are a lot of people looking to move into the area, but not many leaving.
That creates a lot of competition for available homes.
Meanwhile, new homes are being built, but apparently not fast enough.
In Attleboro, 82 single-family home permits were issued in fiscal year 2020, which ended in June.
In addition there were five multifamily home permits issued. Those homes are often duplexes.
That’s the most since FY16 when 73 were issued.
The Cooper Farm development off Pleasant Street in Attleboro will soon be populated with 40 new homes.
Many have already been built, sold and occupied.
On Wednesday, concrete foundations were being poured for more and carpenters were hard at work on others.
In the last five years alone, Attleboro has issued 341 single-family home permits, an increase of 62 percent over the previous five years.
Those included the waning years of the Great Recession, when the economy was in a big slump and homes were actually being abandoned by people who could no longer pay their mortgages.
In June 2012, The Sun Chronicle reported that there were at least 118 abandoned homes in the city, according to a count provided by then-building commissioner Doug Semple.
