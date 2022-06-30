Demand continued to outpace supply in the area’s housing market in May, according to figures compiled by The Warren Group.
Continuing a months-long trend in the Attleboro area, home sales were down compared to the same period last year in several local communities while housing prices continued to rise.
That follows a statewide pattern for the month as well.
The median sale price rose to an all-time high for single-family home sales, up 12.4% to $590,000, from $525,000 in February 2021.
Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group, said median single-family home prices consistently reaching all-time highs is truly indicative of current market conditions.
“The balance between supply and demand has been way out of sync for some time, and this is the manifestation of that imbalance,” he said. “To cope, many buyers are setting their sights on markets farther and farther from major hubs — and even outside of Massachusetts.”
In Attleboro, the area’s most active housing market, the number of homes sold in May dropped from 48 in 2021 to 37 this year, a nearly 23% decline. But the median price of those homes rose to $497,000, an increase of 22%.
In North Attleboro, the picture was slightly different, however, with sales falling from 33 to 21 for the month, a drop of just over a third, but median home prices fell as well, continuing a modest downward trend, with the median price falling 5.2% to $471,000.
But that was something of an outlier. The other area communities that the Warren Group tracks tended to see a decline in sales while prices continued to rise.
Foxboro, however, saw another oddity. While year-to-year home sales in May were probably too small to constitute a trend — 14 in 2021 and 19 this year — year-to-date sales show a slowing pattern of sales, down 20% to 53 sales this year. Meanwhile, the median price rose by a third to $725,000, making it the priciest town in the area. (Norton had the lowest median price in the area at $469,000.)
The overall trend mirrors the statewide pattern, however. So far this year, 18,371 single-family homes were sold in Massachusetts, a 10.1% decrease from a year ago. At the same time, the year-to-date median single-family home price rose 10.4% to $530,000.