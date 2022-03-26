How to help Ukraine
If you are looking for ways to help the people of Ukraine, here is a list of organizations aiding refugees. Once you reach a donation page, look for the specific links to the organization’s campaigns for Ukraine:
Provide aid
UNICEF (unicef.org) has been helping families in Ukraine long before this crisis. Now, they are accelerating their efforts to provide safe water, health care, nutrition, and education to families and children who are suffering.
Save the Children (savethechildren.org) has also been operating in Ukraine for several years, with efforts to support children whose lives have been affected by military conflict in the country. During this time, they are working to provide families with food, water, hygiene kits, and direct grants to families.
Support independent journalism
On Nov. 8, 2021, the Kyiv Post, the premiere English language newspaper in Ukraine, shut its doors. Employees have since launched the Kyiv Independent. This publication, open for only three months, has undertaken the task of providing quality local journalism from Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital now under siege. To go kyivindependent.com and click the GoFundMe at the top.
Provide medical care
Doctors Without Borders (doctorswithoutborders.org) is stationed in Ukraine and its surrounding countries, and has been providing critical medical supplies for displaced people, including mental health resources.
Sunflower of Peace (sunflowerofpeace.com) works to help orphans and dislocated persons internationally, but most recently has turned its efforts to the Ukraine crisis, providing in-need families with medical supplies and first-aid.
Help refugees
Almost 2 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Feb. 24. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (unhcr.org), is accepting donations to provide those refugees with core relief items, as well as services to help them relocate.