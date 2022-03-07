If you are looking for ways to help the people of Ukraine, here is a list of organizations aiding refugees. Once you reach a donation page, look for the specific links to the organization’s campaigns for Ukraine:
Provide aid
UNICEF (unicef.org) has been helping families in Ukraine long before this crisis. Now, they are accelerating their efforts to provide safe water, health care, nutrition, and education to families and children who are suffering.
Save the Children (savethechildren.org) has also been operating in Ukraine for several years, with efforts to support children whose lives have been affected by military conflict in the country. During this time, they are working to provide families with food, water, hygiene kits, and direct grants to families.
Support independent journalism
On Nov. 8, 2021, the Kyiv Post, the premiere English language newspaper in Ukraine, shut its doors. Employees have since launched the Kyiv Independent. This publication, open for only three months, has undertaken the task of providing quality local journalism from Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital now under siege. To go kyivindependent.com and click the GoFundMe at the top.
Provide medical care
Doctors Without Borders (doctorswithoutborders.org) is stationed in Ukraine and its surrounding countries, and has been providing critical medical supplies for displaced people, including mental health resources.
Sunflower of Peace (sunflowerofpeace.com) works to help orphans and dislocated persons internationally, but most recently has turned its efforts to the Ukraine crisis, providing in-need families with medical supplies and first-aid.
Help refugees
Almost 2 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Feb. 24. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (unhcr.org), is accepting donations to provide those refugees with core relief items, as well as services to help them relocate.
Help locally and beyond
Cardi’s Furniture will be collecting humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine on Saturday, March 12 from 8 a.m. to noon at their South Attleboro, Swansea and West Warwick locations. All supplies collected will be sent in containers directly to Lviv, Ukraine via Krakow, Poland to help those in need, according to Cardi’s website. Items needed are: clothing, underwear, socks, footwear, towels, blankets, sleeping bags, diapers, wet wipes, personal hygiene items, first aid items, non-perishable food, paper plates, plastic, silverware, toilet paper, paper towels, pet food and pet supplies. For more information, including how best to package donations or to make a monetary donation, visit cardis.com/pages/humanitarian-aid-for-ukraine
For the past two Sundays, thousands of people have been rallying to show their support for Ukraine at Boston Common. Protests have been taking place around noon.
Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston, also a community hub, has many members who have just recently relocated to the U.S. The church has set up an Amazon Wishlist for supplies that they will personally ship to communities in Ukraine. The church also features links to organizations providing humanitarian assistance on its website, christ-the-king-ucc.org/support_of_ukraine.php.