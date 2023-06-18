Max Volterra, who died in October at the age of 86, was a pillar of the community for decades.
He served his city, his profession as an attorney, his synagogue and many local charities quietly and humbly for many years and he was a big supporter of the Attleboro Arts Museum.
By all accounts, he was a good man.
Born in Italy, he escaped the persecution of Nazi Germany in the 1930s when he came to America with his family at the age of 10.
A line in his obituary summed up his perception of life.
“He had a strong sense of ensuring equitable treatment for those in need, expressed through his engagement in pro bono work, support for Bristol Community College (BCC), and other Attleboro-based organizations.”
And now, the Attleboro Arts Museum has painted a tribute to the man who went about his duties with integrity in all spheres of his life.
Genaro Ortega, known in the artists’ world as “Go Five,” and Luis Taforo, known as “Take One,” have together painted a mural on the side of the museum to honor Volterra.
The only thing left to do is to apply anti-graffiti coating so that the mural will remain undamaged for the ages.
The mural does not depict Volterra, but what Volterra would see if he were still walking the world.
He was famous for peering at the world through round lenses that were his glasses.
And that is what is depicted in the mural.
Two hands are holding the glasses and looking at joyful young children in bright colors.
That is the way Volterra saw the world, in a positive, hope-filled way.
The painting depicts the world through Volterra’s eyes.
The children represented to him the future and what they could create whether in art or something else. The bright colors represent joy and creativity.
Museum Executive Director Mim Brooks Fawcett said the two artists took about five-and-a-half days to create the mural with spray paint.
“Working fast is something they do well,” she said.
And they used their own children as models.
James, second from the left in the painting, is Take One’s son, and Nayeli is Go Five’s daughter, and fourth from the left is Sawyer, a neighbor of Nayeli. The first girl in the painting is from Dorchester and no one knew her name.
Taforo said when Volterra’s widow saw the mural there was a mixture of joy and sadness — joy because the mural was beautiful and sadness because Volterra is gone.
“She was sad and happy at the same time,” he said.
Fawcett said the whole mural represents the museum’s motto, “Arts for Everyone.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.