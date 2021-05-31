REHOBOTH -- A local food vendor is hoping the state will help businesses that become more environmentally friendly by offering a tax break.
Julia Sweet is a Rehoboth resident and the owner of Gilded Tomato Co., the first and only mobile food vendor to receive Green Restaurant Association certification. Sweet asked state Rep. Steven Howitt to file a bill seeking to encourage food vendors to 'go green.'
The move would provide such businesses with a tax credit for their move to become more environmentally friendly.
Certified Green Restaurant standards were established by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
House Bill 2950 would provide qualifying restaurants, mobile food trucks, vendors and caterers with a sales and use tax credit of $5,000 upon DEP certification. These businesses would also be entitled to receive an additional $5,000 tax credit the following year if they continue to meet DEP standards.
Howitt, R-Seekonk, and Sweet cite the higher costs associated with eco-friendly cleaning products and dinnerware as one of the biggest impediments to businesses going green. They hope the proposed tax credit will provide a sufficient financial incentive to help offset some of those costs.
They note the pandemic has led to an increased use of bags, containers, and disposable cutlery for takeout and delivery orders, resulting in more items ending up in landfills. The bill can help to address the problem by encouraging restaurants to use napkins, bags, cups, and takeout containers that meet DEP’s recycling and composting standards, they add.
The bill calls for DEP to develop the new standards and regulations in collaboration with the Green Restaurant Association, an international nonprofit organization based in Boston that is committed to helping restaurants achieve environmental sustainability.
The proposed legislation would also allow any county that has a DEP-specified number of these restaurants to identify itself as a “Green Dining Destination” on its website and in all promotional materials.
The bill has been endorsed by the Massachusetts Food Systems Caucus, which supports legislation that satisfies the goal of reducing waste, hunger, and food insecurity while making available more fresh, healthy food to everyone who lives in Massachusetts.
The bill has been referred to the Joint Committee on Revenue where a public hearing is being held.
