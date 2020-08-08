PLAINVILLE — Hulu announced Friday that actress Elle Fanning will star as Michelle Carter in an upcoming series about the controversial texting-suicide case against the King Philip Regional High School graduate.
The limited series, called “The Girl from Plainville,” will explore Carter’s relationship with her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, the events that led to his July 2014 suicide and her controversial conviction, according to Hulu.
Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the suicide of Roy, 18, of Mattapoisett via a series of texts and phone calls.
Carter, who was 17 at the time of Roy’s suicide, was released from jail in January after serving 11 months of a 15-month jail term.
She was released for good behavior behind bars. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal in the landmark legal case earlier that month.
She turns 24 on Aug. 11 and is on probation until August 2022.
Carter was in her Plainville home while Roy sat in a Fairhaven parking lot and breathed in toxic fumes from a gas-powered water pump he installed in his truck after texting and talking to Carter by cellphone.
The tragic case and trial received worldwide media attention and spawned other television movies and documentaries, including HBO’s “I Love You Now, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter.”
The Hulu series, which was announced last year, is based off of the Esquire article, also titled “The Girl From Plainville” written by Jesse Barron. Hulu did not announce when the series is expected to start streaming.
The show will be a return to Hulu for Fanning, who currently plays the lead role of Catherine the Great in “The Great,” a comedy-drama series loosely based on the aristocrat’s rise to power as the longest-serving empress in Russian history. Prior to that, Fanning had roles in “20th Century Women” and “Live by Night,” the Ben Affleck crime drama adapted from the Dennis Lehane novel of the same name.
