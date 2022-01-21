PLAINVILLE — Hulu has released its first images of actress Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in the upcoming series “The Girl from Plainville,” based on the texting-suicide case that drew international coverage.
Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for badgering her suicidal boyfriend Conrad Roy III to kill himself through a series of texts and phone calls.
The eight-episode series delves into Carter’s relationship with Roy and the events leading up to his July 2014 suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Fanning is attracting attention for her close resemblance to Carter from commenters on Hulu’s Instagram page.
“Waittttt she looks just like her,” one person wrote.
“Give the makeup artist a RAISE,” wrote another.
The series is set to be released this spring, according to Hulu.
Carter, who is now 25, was 17 at the time and a senior at King Philip Regional High School. Roy, 18, was a tugboat captain in Mattapoisett. The pair only met a few times but had an intimate texting relationship in which they shared about their mutual mental health problems.
Roy placed a gas-powered water pump in his pickup truck and died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a Fairhaven parking lot. Carter was at her home in Plainville.
In convicting Carter, a Taunton Juvenile Court judge found there was evidence she convinced Roy to get back in the truck when he apparently had second thoughts about taking his life. She was on the phone with him when he died.
Two years ago, Carter was released from jail after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence. She was let out early for good behavior and is on probation until August.
In a landmark legal decision, the state Supreme Judicial Court upheld her conviction, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal.
Entertainment Weekly published the first photo of Fanning, showing her as Carter in court with Franklin defense lawyer Joseph Cataldo, who is played by Michael Mosley.
The Hulu series was preceded by other television movies and documentaries, including HBO’s “I Love You Now, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter.”