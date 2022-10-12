ATTLEBORO — The city council’s ordinance committee didn’t waste any time pushing the Humane Pet Shop ordinance to the floor of the full council for a vote, likely next week.
The committee, chaired by Cathleen DeSimone, voted 2-0 on Tuesday to advance the measure proposed by Mayor Paul Heroux.
Voting with DeSimone was Kelly Bennett. Diana Holmes, the third member of the committee, was absent.
The council held a public hearing on the matter last week which attracted numerous animal rights advocates who spoke in favor of the ordinance. Under it, pet stores in Attleboro would not be able to sell cats, dogs, guinea pigs or rabbits. No one spoke against the proposal.
The ordinance would allow pet stores to provide room where animals up for adoption by local shelters could be displayed, but the shop could not have any financial interest in the adoption process. And any shop found in violation of the ordinance would be subject to a fine of $300.
On Tuesday, Councilor Laura Dolan said she would like to see the ordinance apply to all animals, but no amendments were made.
“I wish it went further for all live animals including reptiles and birds,” she said. “I don’t think shops should be selling any live animals.”
She said some people buy reptiles or other animals as pets and then, when they can’t care for them, release them into the wild where “they die horrible deaths.”
