WRENTHAM — A memorial service will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday on the town common for a former U.S. Marine with local ties who was killed this month on a humanitarian mission in Ukraine.
Pete Reed, the Ukraine country director for Global Outreach Doctors, died when his ambulance was hit by a missile on Bakhmut, Ukraine on Feb. 2 while he was evacuating civilians.
The eastern Ukraine city is where Ukraine forces are battling with Russian troops and private mercenaries with the Wagner organization.
Reed, 33, of Bordentown, N.J., has in-laws and extended family who are longtime residents of Wrentham. He has a brother who lives in Cumberland.
Reed’s wife, Alex Kay Potter, a former Providence resident, wrote on Instagram that her husband not only lived for his duty but apparently died saving another team member’s life.
The couple, who founded Global Response Medicine, were to celebrate their first wedding anniversary this month.
Global Response Medicine is a team of veterans, EMS workers, wilderness personnel, humanitarians and other volunteers who work in troubled regions around the world.
A decorated Marine, Reed served two tours in Afghanistan before leading a medical team for the Kurdish Peshmerga forces as they liberated Mosul, Iraq from ISIS.
In a statement, Global Outreach Doctors said, “Pete was a beacon of humanitarian work – an incredible visionary, leader, compassionate care provider, and an inspiration to us all. He selflessly dedicated his life in service to others, especially those affected by disaster and war. Pete accomplished more in his 33 years than most of us in our entire lives. He leaves behind an incredible legacy.”
A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion at 592 South St.
