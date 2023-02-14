Pete Reed 2

Pete Reed

 GLOBAL OUTREACH DOCTORS

WRENTHAM — A memorial service will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday on the town common for a former U.S. Marine with local ties who was killed this month on a humanitarian mission in Ukraine.

Pete Reed, the Ukraine country director for Global Outreach Doctors, died when his ambulance was hit by a missile on Bakhmut, Ukraine on Feb. 2 while he was evacuating civilians.

