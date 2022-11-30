Hundreds of area residents lost electricity during Wednesday’s wind and rainstorm.
Early in the night there were 1,041 customers in the dark in Foxboro, National Grid reported. That was up from 774 late in the afternoon and later Wednesday night it dropped to 602.
Attleboro had 187 without power early Wednesday night and Plainville 11, the utility said.
National Grid had 40,297 customers out early Wednesday night across Massachusetts, about 34,000 of those in Quincy where most of that city lost electricity.
In Norfolk, 385 were out, Eversource said.
Up to an inch of rain and winds over 40 mph were forecast, and the National Weather Service in Norton had declared a wind advisory.
The weather made for a challenging commute home and there was some street flooding caused by leaves clogging drains.
Thursday was forecast to continue to be windy but the rain was expected to be over early in the day.
The warmer weather was also being swept away by a cold front moving in.