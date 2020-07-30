WRENTHAM — In case anyone was wondering, there are King Philip Regional High graduates out there who really do not want to see the school’s name or Warrior mascot change.
They can relax for now. There are no plans to take any action like that locally. At the Statehouse, however, that could be another story.
An agenda item indicating Superintendent Paul Zinni would discuss the school’s name at Thursday night’s postponed regional school committee meeting drew a fiery response on social media this week.
One alumnus, Dennis Downing, writing on a page for people who attended KP High, started a petition and told his fellow alumni:
“Tonight they want to try to change the name of your High School and District.
Let’s Let them know ‘We The People’ DO NOT APPROVE OF THIS.”
The petition had, by Thursday afternoon, garnered more than 516 votes to keep the name the same.
Another woman, who identified herself as a 1982 graduate, decried efforts “to sweep under the rug the very history of aggrieved Native Americans.”
The item on the committee meeting agenda, however, is for informational purposes only, according to Chairman Michael Gee. Zinni planned to talk about details of proposed legislation on Beacon Hill and “give members the opportunity to offer input on any steps moving forward.”
A bill filed in the Statehouse earlier this month would ban the use of Native American imagery and nicknames at the state’s public schools. It has the support of several groups who say the mascots promote racist stereotypes.
Several communities around the state have dropped Native American nicknames and logos after local petitions — some started by students — urged them to do so. The most recent was Winthrop, whose teams had been known as the Sachems.
Locally, Seekonk and Foxboro share the Warrior nickname for their teams and use various types of Native American iconography for sports uniforms.
Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton calls its teams the Chieftains.
A similar bill, filed in 2017, also would have affected those same local schools. At the time, officials said there was little public support for a name change and local lawmakers said they were opposed.
In a recent story in The Sun Chronicle, Zinni and school officials in the other communities said they were aware of the pending legislation but noted the safe reopening of schools amid the pandemic this fall was their priority.
“As Mr. Zinni noted ... for the article, our intended focus at this point in time is on the initial back-to-school plans,” Gee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.