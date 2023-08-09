NORFOLK — A feisty hawk tried to catch breakfast on Wright’s Farm Road Wednesday morning but got tangled up in a soccer net.
Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen was dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to help the bird.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORFOLK — A feisty hawk tried to catch breakfast on Wright’s Farm Road Wednesday morning but got tangled up in a soccer net.
Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen was dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to help the bird.
She said she cut it free from the net but it was unable to fly away.
The hawk was taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Grafton to assess whether it was injured or whether a strand of netting was still embedded in its wings, preventing it from flying, according to Cohen.
The clinic, part of the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, treats about 3,000 wild animals a year and last year treated over 2,000 birds, according to its website.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.