SEEKONK -- The Hunt’s Mills Bridge on Route 114A that joins Seekonk and East Providence at the Ten Mile River will be closed for repairs July 22.
Motorists will have to bypass the bridge by using Ledge Road, Arcade Avenue and Newman Avenue, or Pawtucket Avenue and Taunton Avenue.
The bridge handles about 11,420 vehicles a day and is an important route connecting homes on either side of the river and businesses along the Route 44 corridor and the Rumford section of East Providence.
East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will completely replace the bridge and reopen it to traffic by the end of the year.
RIDOT will sign a detour using Pawtucket Avenue, Taunton Avenue (Route 44) and Fall River Avenue (Route 114A) in Seekonk.
The bridge was built in 1926 and has been classified as structurally deficient since 2011, DaSilva said.
Given its historic status and that of the surrounding area, DaSilva said, RIDOT will replicate the bridge’s historic features while replacing it with a modern structure.
While RIDOT anticipates opening the new bridge to traffic by the end of the year, final completion of the project is expected in summer 2023, the mayor said.