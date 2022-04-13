ATTLEBORO — A South Attleboro man tried to kill himself last week after his wife confronted him about allegations he indecently touched a 5-year-old girl at the preschool center the wife operates in their home, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Joseph P. Ouellete, 39, of 52 Curtis Ave., is free on $2,500 cash bail after pleading innocent Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to two counts of indecent assault and battery and one count of unnatural acts with a child, according to court records.
His lawyer, Joseph Cataldo of Franklin, said his client has no prior criminal record. He questioned the girl’s account, saying she told two versions of the alleged incident.
The defense lawyer said his client wife’s and family support him against the accusations.
Police learned of the allegations April 4 when they responded to Meaghan’s Creative Kids Preschool at 52 Curtis Ave. after Ouellette tried to hang himself, according to a prosecutor and court records.
The girl told the defendant’s wife, Meaghan Ouellette, about the alleged indecent assault and the wife confronted her husband about it, a prosecutor said.
The girl told investigators that Ouellette touched her crotch and buttocks and then told her not to tell anyone, according to a police report.
While a prosecutor said Ouellette admitted to the incident, Cataldo said his client accidentally touched the girl while lifting a blanket over her during the school’s nap time.
Joseph Ouellette was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital after the suicide attempt and was released after treatment, authorities said. He was arrested Tuesday night at his home on a warrant obtained by police.
He and his wife have been married 11 years and have two children, ages 6 and 10, Cataldo told the court. They have lived in the house where Meaghan Ouellette has operated the licensed day care for nine years without incident, the lawyer said.
“There has never been any type of allegations,” Cataldo said.
In the wake of the girl’s allegation, the daycare center is no longer operating, according to Cataldo.
The defense lawyer disputed the prosecution’s characterization that his client admitted to the incident. Cataldo said his client suffers from anxiety and his attempted suicide was not out of a “consciousness of guilt.”
In addition to bail, Judge Steven Thomas also set conditions the defendant must obey.
The preschool cannot open if the defendant is at the residence. The defendant was also prohibited from contacting the 5-year-old girl or her family and he cannot have contact with children 16 and younger other than his own.
Prosecutors recommended $10,000 cash bail with home confinement and a GPS monitoring bracelet.
The case was continued to July for a pretrial conference.